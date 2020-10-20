Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 20th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $9,410.31 and $134.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 105.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00246414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00088424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00034383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.51 or 0.01330187 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00149360 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

