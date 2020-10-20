QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $20.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. QuinStreet traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.71, with a volume of 1421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QNST. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $73,386.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 462,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,924.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in QuinStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QuinStreet by 56.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $890.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.