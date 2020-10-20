Ragnarok Price Down 22.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Ragnarok has a market cap of $5,785.12 and approximately $108.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00243213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00087436 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00033819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.19 or 0.01323612 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00149078 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

