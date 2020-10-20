RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) Receives GBX 105.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) (LON:RDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 105.83 ($1.38).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on RDI REIT P.L.C. (RDI.L) from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of RDI opened at GBX 92.30 ($1.21) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 77.29. The company has a market cap of $343.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31. RDI REIT P.L.C. has a twelve month low of GBX 41.55 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 143.22 ($1.87).

RDI REIT P.L.C. was incorporated in the Isle of Man on 28 June 2004 (Registered Number: 111198C) and was re-registered under the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006 on 3 December 2013 (Registered Number: 010534V).On 4 December 2013, the Company converted to a UK-REIT and transferred its tax residence from the Isle of Man to the United Kingdom ("UK").The Company holds a primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and a secondary listing on the Main Board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange ("JSE").

