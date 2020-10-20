Realty Income (NYSE:O) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) in a research note released on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on O. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Realty Income has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Realty Income stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 714.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

