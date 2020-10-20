Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $33.00.

10/16/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $27.00.

10/12/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/14/2020 – Snap is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

8/24/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $19.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of SNAP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 446,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,758,135. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $164,518.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,398,715 shares in the company, valued at $37,835,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,711,805 shares of company stock valued at $106,025,399.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 109.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 491,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 518,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 246,286 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Snap by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

