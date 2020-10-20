Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,616.94 ($99.52).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,532.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,214.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.