Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 6,600 ($86.23) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 8,000 ($104.52) to GBX 9,000 ($117.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,616.94 ($99.52).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a PE ratio of -20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,532.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,214.18. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

