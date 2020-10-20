Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.54. Recon Technology shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 211,592 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

