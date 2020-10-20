Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in September

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

RRBI stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07. Red River Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.36.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,982.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 337,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,103,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $147,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 527.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

