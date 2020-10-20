Regent Investment Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 859,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,973,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $171.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

