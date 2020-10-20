Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 billion, a PE ratio of -200.37, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

