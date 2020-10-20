Regent Investment Management LLC Has $4.67 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.