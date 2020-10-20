Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $6,023,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

