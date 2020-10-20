Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388,557 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $210.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

