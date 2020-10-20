Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,842,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 67,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.83 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

