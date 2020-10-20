Regent Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.23.

S&P Global stock opened at $341.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.27. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.