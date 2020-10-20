Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 3,034 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $63,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.98.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.