Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 6,625 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.0% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $166.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

