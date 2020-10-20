Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 6,926 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $191.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.46.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

