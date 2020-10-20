Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.