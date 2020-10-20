Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.76.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

