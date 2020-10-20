Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFBS) recently:

10/20/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/30/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/21/2020 – ServisFirst Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares Inc alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 36.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.55%.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $251,183.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,964,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $251,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,559.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,194 shares of company stock worth $773,794 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.