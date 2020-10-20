Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $69.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $69,636.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,298 shares of company stock worth $11,477,029. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.