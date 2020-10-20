Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.
ROIC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 128.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 75,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
