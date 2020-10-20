Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.81.

ROIC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 128.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 75,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 229,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

