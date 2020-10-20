Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of PDL BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Acorda Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 4.58 -$70.41 million $0.28 7.86 Acorda Therapeutics $192.41 million 0.17 -$272.97 million ($1.99) -0.35

PDL BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acorda Therapeutics. Acorda Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PDL BioPharma and Acorda Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76% Acorda Therapeutics -138.66% -19.55% -7.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PDL BioPharma and Acorda Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Acorda Therapeutics 1 2 1 0 2.00

PDL BioPharma currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.36%. Acorda Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 1,255.07%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Acorda Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc. manages various patents in the United States and internationally. The company's patents cover humanization of antibodies. It also offers notes and other long-term receivables services, as well as engages in the equity investment activities. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease and ARCUS product for the treatment of acute migraine. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; and Cimaglermin alfa that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for heart failure patients. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Biogen Inc. for the development and commercialization of Ampyra. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.

