Reviewing Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and Amedisys (OTCMKTS:AMED)

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Amedisys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amedisys $1.96 billion 4.08 $126.83 million $4.40 55.91

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Amedisys shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Amedisys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cancer Treatment and Amedisys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A Amedisys 0 3 11 0 2.79

Amedisys has a consensus target price of $239.43, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given Amedisys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and Amedisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A Amedisys 6.50% 22.41% 10.67%

Volatility & Risk

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.13, meaning that its share price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amedisys has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amedisys beats Cancer Treatment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks. The Hospice segment offers care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including heart disease, pulmonary disease, Alzheimer's, HIV/AIDS, and cancer. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of February 27, 2019, the company owned and operated 472 care centers in 38 states. Amedisys, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

