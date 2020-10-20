Reviewing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) & Silvergate Capital (NASDAQ:SI)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get CNB Financial alerts:

This table compares CNB Financial and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 20.46% 12.18% 0.98% Silvergate Capital 21.02% 6.64% 0.73%

40.6% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNB Financial and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.53 $40.08 million $2.63 6.26 Silvergate Capital $96.79 million 3.41 $24.85 million $1.14 15.51

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvergate Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNB Financial and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

Silvergate Capital has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 3.22%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than CNB Financial.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Silvergate Capital on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property; and cash management services. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.