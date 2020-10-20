Reviewing KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) and American Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

American Airlines Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Airlines Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Airlines Group $45.77 billion 0.14 $1.69 billion $4.90 2.56 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $12.40 billion 0.04 $501.76 million N/A N/A

American Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares American Airlines Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Airlines Group -10.40% -124.31% -5.49% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of American Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Airlines Group and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Airlines Group 9 5 3 0 1.65 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Airlines Group presently has a consensus price target of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 40.47%. Given American Airlines Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe American Airlines Group is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

American Airlines Group beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc. in December 2013. American Airlines Group Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Company Profile

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also offers engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

