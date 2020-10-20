Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Steven E. Howell purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

RBKB opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

