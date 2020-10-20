River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.81

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.81 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

River and Mercantile Group stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Tuesday. River and Mercantile Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102 ($1.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 175.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 million and a P/E ratio of 24.84.

In related news, insider James Barham acquired 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £19,608 ($25,617.98).

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

