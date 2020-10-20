RLI (RLI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RLI (NYSE:RLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect RLI to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $225.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.31 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.31. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $685,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock worth $891,667. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded RLI from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on RLI from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

