Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 7th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $13,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $428.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $408.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.16. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.00.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

