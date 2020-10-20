Roth Capital Lowers Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has $7.05 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MOBL. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.31. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Mobileiron’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,098 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mobileiron by 50.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,362,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,336,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mobileiron by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

