Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $127.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.83. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $5,782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,396,828.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,569 shares of company stock worth $21,184,667. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

