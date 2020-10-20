Royal Bank of Canada Raises SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $84.00

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.05.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.28) EPS. Research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

