Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLEX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. Flex has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flex by 35.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,832,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,421,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,807,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Flex by 403.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,120 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

