Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.09.

Royal Gold stock opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.88 and its 200-day moving average is $125.55.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 36.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 105,672 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 45.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

