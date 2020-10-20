Sailer Financial LLC Sells 417 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sailer Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.5% of Sailer Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $139.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

