Sailer Financial LLC Sells 71 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sailer Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after acquiring an additional 277,828 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $343.22 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

