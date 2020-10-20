Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of SLRX opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

