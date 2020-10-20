Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.37 ($15.73).

Shares of ETR SZG opened at €14.29 ($16.81) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of €20.73 ($24.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $772.91 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61.

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

