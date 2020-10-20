SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €138.32 ($162.73).

ETR SAP opened at €131.00 ($154.12) on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 12 month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a market cap of $156.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

