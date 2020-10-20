ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 407,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,700 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $54,851.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,520,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 895,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCSC. ValuEngine cut shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

