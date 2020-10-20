Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

Shares of SCHX traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.63. 700,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,037. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

