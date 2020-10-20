Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Up 27.6% in September

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,530,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the September 15th total of 15,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 16,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $797,162.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,063. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 260.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. 140166 restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

STX opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

