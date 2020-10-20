Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $147.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.63.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,751. The stock has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.29 and a 200 day moving average of $123.07.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at $545,657.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 728.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 458.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 342,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

