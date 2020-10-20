Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Receives $47.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Service Co. International by 75.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,024 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

