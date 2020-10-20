ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 111.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,315 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.42.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.83, a PEG ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.