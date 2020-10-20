Short Interest in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Decreases By 14.9%

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 233,900 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 15th total of 275,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCE. BidaskClub upgraded 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. 1st Source has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $838.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in 1st Source by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 1st Source by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

