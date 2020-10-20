Short Interest in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Expands By 17.2%

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 11,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 11,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,515. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

